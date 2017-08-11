New initiative to combat STD’s from spreading

CEO of the Cayman AIDS Foundation Noel Cayasso-Smith says the number of people infected with HIV and AIDS is steadily increasing on island, but he has a plan to help reduce the numbers, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter explains.

The Cayman AIDS Foundation says, there are 153 people living on island with HIV and AIDS, with 17 new cases recorded from March 2016 to March 2017, but foundation CEO Noel Cayasso-Smith says those numbers could be higher.

“Double or triple the amount of people because of course there are going to be people that haven’t been tested, there is a possibility they are infected, so as more testing becomes available for people and more people take part in testing , obviously numbers are going to climb,” said Cayman AIDS Foundation, Noel Cayasso-Smith.

Mr. Cayasso-Smith adds the increase can be attributed to discrimination against those infected.

“Because of the stigma and discrimination we were facing and still facing a bit of, a lot of people didn’t want to come forward to be tested because I guess they are scared of people finding out that they are HIV positive,” said Mr. Cayasso-Smith.

In a bid to combat the rise of sexually transmitted diseases, Mr. Cayasso-Smith says the organization has a plan to re-launch a 2015 initiative to put free condom dispensers in bars and nightclubs.

“And we refill them on the weekends to make sure that condoms are provided for people who are out there who want to basically go out and have fun or enjoy themselves, we’re just making sure that in fact if they are going to do something, they do so, safely,” said Mr. Cayasso-Smith.

Mr. Cayasso-Smith says he receives phone calls from people expressing health concerns after a night out.

“Why they think they’ve been exposed to an STI, they begin to discuss it , they’ve been out on a fun night drinking and so forth and end up having unprotected sex with someone,” said Mr. Cayasso-Smith.

He says ensuring safe sex is practiced is a priority for the Cayman AIDS Foundation and will ultimately lower the amount of sexually transmitted diseases and infections from spreading.

Mr. Cayasso-Smith says he is in discussions with local establishments to have the dispensers set up and expects it to roll out at the beginning of 2018.

