New trauma doctor and equipment improve HSA trauma care

Traveling for medical treatment can be a burdensome reality for many on island. But the Health Services Authority says with their new expanded trauma care department and new surgeon, procedures for lower limb injuries and fractures can now be done at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

In the past patients coming in the HSA with lower limb injuries and fractures would often have to seek treatment abroad. But with new surgeon Dr. Toni – Karri Pakarinen the HSA’s ability to treat lower limb injuries and fractures has been boosted.

“It’s a great improvement that we have them readily available here 24/7 so we can basically treat all types of upper and lower injuries at this hospital once the system is complete, hopefully by the end of this year.” said Dr. Pekko Kuusela

Dr. Pakarinen who joins Dr. Pekko Kuusela at HSA will utilize new trauma care equipment and techniques on island to treat complex injuries.

Dr. Pakarinen spoke further about the implants, “Now that we have these new implants we can do what we call minimally invasive surgery which requires only small stab wounds where we can insert all the implants inside the bone.”

The less invasive surgery means less pain and a faster recovery time for patients who require trauma surgery.

“It usually makes the fracture heal much quicker than with other plating systems and of course they are better tolerated by the patients and less painful.” said Dr. Pakarinen

This is a dramatic difference from how surgeries were performed before the introduction of the smaller less invasive implants.

Dr. Pakarinen explained how the older technique was done saying, “In the old days when we use older implants we have to open up the whole fracture side and do the reduction of the fracture and the fixation of fracture through an open wound.”

This means a better spectrum of care is now available to residents of Cayman.

