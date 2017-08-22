C3 Pure Fibre
No arrests yet in West Bay attack

August 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
No arrests yet in Friday’s (18 August) attack and assault of a female runner in West Bay.

Today (21 August) police said they are still looking for the male suspect in the incident that occurred near the Barkers National Park in a mangrove trail commonly known as the Dikes.

Police said the incident occurred around 6.30am. The woman was running in the area when she was attacked from behind by a man with a blue t-shirt over his face and wearing beige coloured shorts.

She received some minor scratches. The woman did not require medical attention.

The suspect is said to be 5ft 6″ tall, brown in complexion and possibly in his 20’s.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call George Town police at 949-4222 or the RCIPS tipline at 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

