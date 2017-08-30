O’Brian Ellis moved to Northward, wanted criminal arrested in Windsor Park

One of Jamaica’s most wanted men, arrested in Cayman this month, will know more about his fate Thursday as prosecutors determine how to proceed with his case.

O’Brian Ellis appeared in summary court today, where he was ordered transferred from the Police Detention Centre, to Northward Prison.

Mr. Ellis is wanted in Jamaica for suspicion of murder. He was arrested on 18th August and charged with illegal landing. He is yet to enter a plea.

It’s expected he will be arraigned when he returns to court.

If he pleads guilty, it’s beleived he’ll be sentenced and deported to Jamaica.

