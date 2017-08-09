C3 Pure Fibre
News

OfReg won’t charge fees for free wifi system providers

August 8, 2017
Kevin Morales
Government is not considering charging fees for businesses offering free wifi to their patrons.

Utility Regulation and Competition Office of the Cayman Islands Deputy CEO Alee Fa’amoe tells Cayman 27 the Office is considering a new license category for hotels, cafes, restaurants and other locations offering free wifi to customers.

That new license type will not have a fee.

The issue emerged last week when a local newspaper article stated coffee shops providing free wifi for customers would have to pay a licensing fee.

Mr. Fa’amoe says “it is not the intention of the office to charge license fees for free wifi systems.

“It is unfortunate that our previous statements to certain media outlets were misunderstood.”

 

