Opposition Leader pushes for prosecution, citing ‘photographic evidence’

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller told Cayman 27 he has photographic evidence a North Side developer has chronically run afoul of planning and environmental regulations. His question: Why isn’t anyone prosecuting?

The North Side MLA said the pictures, from July 2014 and May of 2015 show the developer behind the Rum Point Club development pumping what he called “sludge” into the marine park. Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 this is the same developer who just two weeks ago dug up natural ironshore formations in front of his development without permission.

“The problem I have is that if they catch on North Side man catching a couple of conch out of season to feed his family, they prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law,” said Mr. Miller. “Here we have evidence that this man has broken the marine conservation law by removing this ironshore, by removing it below the waterline, and then the DOE can opt out because this man might have battery of lawyers or can afford lawyers,” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 he’s also calling on Planning to prosecute for setbacks violations and blocking a registered fire easement. Cayman 27 reached out to both planning and the DOE, and are awaiting their responses. Cayman 27 has been in touch with the developer, Joe Imparato, who declined an on-camera interview.

“I think that the CPA board and the senior planning department management are fair minded and do a good job when they are not pressured by certain politicians who are inclined to put their considerable weight behind exerting undo influence for political gain,” said Mr. Imparato in a series of email exchanges.

