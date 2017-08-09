Over fishing threatening shortfin mako shark population

The mortality rate for shortfin mako sharks is 10 times higher than expected, according to the latest data from the Guy Harvey Research Institute. They say this troubling discovery has led them to question whether current fishing levels are actually sustainable.

Over fishing and pollution have caused the ocean to become the most critically endangered biosphere, and the animals that live in that biosphere are also in danger like the short fin mako shark.

Communications Coordinator for Guy Harvey’s Research Institute, Louisa Gibson stated, “We were able to put a solid number of fisheries mortality of the short fin mako shark and that number was actually 10 times higher than what was previously thought.”

Over fishing in the North Atlantic is a threat to the sustainability of the species.

“In this study 40 mako sharks were tracked for 3 years and 30% of those sharks were harvested, that’s a huge number and it’s not sustainable.” says Ms. Gibson.

She pointed out that accurate data is a challenge. Past studies relied on the cooperation of fisheries to get correct information to track short fin mako sharks but fisheries did not always supply a reliable reflection of the rate they were captured.

Ms. Gibson spoke further on what made this new study different saying, “Previous investigations were fisheries dependent meaning that they relied on fishermen to report their catches which as you can imagine isn’t always accurate. But this study was fisheries independent so it allows us to collect hard scientific facts.”

But for the latest study the foundation used satellite tagging to track the sharks. And protection of the species is key says Ms. Gibson.

“They are safe in our waters but our research shows us that these sharks are international travelers so they need international cooperation and protection to keep them safe.” said Ms. Gibson

The future of the ocean without these creatures is uncertain but one thing that is certain is that if they were to become extinct it does not bode well for the ocean’s ecosystem.

Ms. Gibson stated, “Short fin mako sharks are apex predators in the open ocean and they control the trophic levels below them so it’s a very scary thought that they are being fished to this extent and we don’t know what the effects will be and I wouldn’t want to find out.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

