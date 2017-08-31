C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Owen Roberts airport 1/2 completed expansion

August 30, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority says more tourists fly to Cayman on a yearly basis than the Owen Roberts International Airport can handle. That’s why the authority launched a 3-year airport expansion project, to accommodate a potential two million passengers.

The project is half way complete and on track according to CIAA officials.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter joins us to talk about the progress, what’s the latest?

Albert Anderson, CEO of Cayman Islands Aviation Authority, says the expansion is a must for Cayman’s tourism industry to continue to grow. Right now the airport can accommodate a maximum of 500,000 passengers, but the new normal in terms of yearly travelers is closer to one million.

Among the changes coming, the runway will be reinforced, to allow planes like the British Airways triple 7 jet to land and ponds on the west of the runway will be filled, to create more parking opportunities for planes, but Mr. Anderson says the runway will not be extended in length.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: