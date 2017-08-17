C3 Pure Fibre
PAC questions social programme changes

August 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Community Affairs Chief Officer Doreen Whittaker was in the hot seat today (16 August) as the Public Accounts Committee held its first meeting following the 24th May polls.

The Chief Officer was questioned at length about Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s proposed social programme cuts, the backlog at the Needs Assessment Unit and resource challenges within the ministry.

She pointed that the ministry is working with an outline business case prepared by KPMG. PAC member Chris Saunders asked that the report be shared with the committee because without it the committee would be hamstrung to question how the ministry is addressing recommendations made by the last committee.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

