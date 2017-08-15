C3 Pure Fibre
Pageant Beach project artist rendering released

August 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Howard Hospitality group, the firm behind the Pageant Beach development, has unveiled its plans for the $285 million seaside resort. The resort includes seven food and beverages outlets and a rooftop bar and grill.
Last week the company released the artist rendering of the 456-room resort which will include a rooftop international spa, rooftop infinity pool and three additional pools. The project will also feature a movie screening room and 35,000 square feet of flexible function space. The project plans are awaiting approvals.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

