Pageant Beach project artist rendering released

Howard Hospitality group, the firm behind the Pageant Beach development, has unveiled its plans for the $285 million seaside resort. The resort includes seven food and beverages outlets and a rooftop bar and grill.

Last week the company released the artist rendering of the 456-room resort which will include a rooftop international spa, rooftop infinity pool and three additional pools. The project will also feature a movie screening room and 35,000 square feet of flexible function space. The project plans are awaiting approvals.

