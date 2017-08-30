Parents using bank to buy lunches at Savannah Primary

Last school year, Savannah Primary School was left in the lurch with a $13 k food bill after some parents failed to pay up for their children’s lunch fees.

This time around, the P.T.A. is taking steps to ensure this action is not repeated in the new school year.

Mr. Scotland said Savannah’s P.T.A. has devised a plan which can offer an ease of payment to parents by using the school’s banking account at Cayman National Bank.

He explained parents may also make payments for their children’s lunches online and Mr. Scotland said the school will also update parents with bank statements and daily school menus.

“The system we just put in, the point of sale system which makes it much more affordable and parents are able to track and know what they paid for their children,” Mr. Scotland said.

Mr. Scotland explained when students’ accounts are set up and once parents make the deposit electronically or otherwise with their child’s name and class, the money goes into that account.

The school made the announcement Wednesday (28 Aug) for the schools first P.T.A.meeting of the school year.

