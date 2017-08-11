C3 Pure Fibre
News

Peanuts welcomes investigation into liquor license

August 10, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Attorneys representing Peanuts gas station owner Gary Rutty have welcomed the independent investigation into the granting of the liquor license to the Prospect gas station.

Yesterday Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, together with Commerce Minister Joey Hew, asked the internal audit unit to conduct an inquiry into how the liquor licencing board granted a license to the gas station permitting Sunday liquor sales.
Attorney Cline Glidden says the investigation, will add transparency on the matter and determine who is at fault.

“We look forward to getting a clearer understanding as to whether a mistake was made, whether a decision was made , whether a decision was made and then changed and obviously we look forward to getting clarification on the process that was followed,” said attorney, Cline Glidden.

Meanwhile Chairman of the liquor licensing board, Woody DaCosta declined to comment on the probe, saying it as an active investigation.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

