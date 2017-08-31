C3 Pure Fibre
Business News

Periwinkle touted as Cayman’s first LEED-certified housing development

August 30, 2017
Joe Avary
Cayman’s first LEED-certified housing development breaks ground today near Grand Harbour.

The project team, and Finance and Economic Development Minister Roy McTaggart, used golden shovels to turn the first dirt on the 9-acre waterfront community.

The 20 cottages, 51 townhomes, (28 courtyard and 23 waterfront) and 10 luxury villas will have a modern Caymanian flair, and feature solar panels to harness clean energy from the sun.

“Over the course of the last few years, we took a lot of time and energy into trying to figure out what a good community would be, what a sustainable community would be, that’s why every home is LEED certified, every home will come with solar panels, it’s just a really unique community, and I think we put a lot of effort into it and it will show in the little details,” said Periwinkle Projects Manager Ryan Ostendorf.

Sustainability features in Periwinkle’s shared amenities, which includes open green space, running paths, and get this – a farm to table delivery programme.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

