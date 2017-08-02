C3 Pure Fibre
News

Police appeal for more witnesses in accident that killed Jamaican doctor

August 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police say they believe more people witnessed the death of Jamaican Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie three weeks ago near the Owen Roberts International Airport and they are appealing for them to come forward.

Dr. Jones-Leslie, a visiting doctor with the Health Services Authority, was struck by a taxi on 17 July. She died the following day.

A 69-year-old taxi driver, of Bodden Town is currently on bail in relation to the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact PC Athelston Watts at 649-6254 or anonymous tip line on 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

