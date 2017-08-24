Police gives back-to-school traffic warning

The new school year is upon us and police are urging motorists to take special care when dropping children off when driving near schools.

R.C.I.P.S. spokesperson Jodi-Ann Powery said caution is necessary especially when motorists pull up to school gates in the mornings.

She added cars pulling around other vehicles in near drop-off points can put young lives at risk.

“A driver from behind you sees that you’ve stopped in the road don’t know why you’ve stopped and decides to undertake in order to get ahead of you and ends up knocking down the child this is something we’re trying to prevent,” Mrs. Powery explained.

Police suggested a few tips as the school year begins including leaving home in a timely manner to accommodate the increase in traffic, paying special attention to the school zone markers and pedestrian crossings.

