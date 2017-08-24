C3 Pure Fibre
News

Police gives back-to-school traffic warning

August 23, 2017
Mario Grey
The new school year is upon us and police are urging motorists to take special care when dropping children off when driving near schools.

R.C.I.P.S. spokesperson Jodi-Ann Powery said caution is necessary especially when motorists pull up to school gates in the mornings.

She added cars pulling around other vehicles in near drop-off points can put young lives at risk.

“A driver from behind you sees that you’ve stopped in the road don’t know why you’ve stopped and decides to undertake in order to get ahead of you and ends up knocking down the child this is something we’re trying to prevent,” Mrs. Powery explained.

Police suggested a few tips as the school year begins including  leaving home in a timely manner to accommodate the increase in traffic, paying special attention to the school zone markers and pedestrian crossings.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

