Police seek special constables

August 30, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The police are on a special recruitment drive to bolster the ranks of the special constabulary and they are seeking dedicated volunteer police officers to help protect the Cayman Islands. Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss the drive is Commandant Chris Duggan.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

