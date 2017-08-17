C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Police warns teens after indecent pics shared on net

August 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Indecent photos leaked on social media showcasing local teenagers have triggered a police investigation and a warning to the public.

Police say they were prompted to warn the public after reports were made about Instagram photos showcasing young women, some under the age of 18, together with demeaning comments about them.

Police say the page has since been removed from the site by the user.

The RCIPS is urging young people, especially young women to be mindful of taking and sharing indecent photos.

The police are also reminding the public that it is illegal to take, possess or distribute indecent photos of a child. The police also remind misuse the ICT network to abuse, harass, threaten or annoy a person.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

