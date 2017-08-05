C3 Pure Fibre
PR applications backlog update; One out of 20 applications is approved

August 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
One Permanent Residency application, out of 20 heard last week, has been granted. That’s according to the latest numbers shared by the Human Resources and Immigration ministry.

Last week the new six-member team tasked with clearing the backlog at the Immigration Department reviewed the 20 applications on 25th and 26th July, and found only one met the requirements.

The team refused 12 applications. Five were deferred and two of the 20 applications were withdrawn.

The ministry statement says the team will be meeting three days per week to accelerate the processing of applications.

Now so far the ministry says to date 73 applications have been reviewed and 14 have been granted. Twenty-eight have been refused and 22 deferred. Six were withdrawn and three were outside of the nine-year cut- off.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

