Premier nixes government housing as impractical, unnecessary

August 24, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin dismissed calls to create government-owned housing for the nation’s poor.

In his strategic policy statement Wednesday, the Premier blasted social services programmes as inefficient. He said the new administration will address the effectiveness of the Needs Assessment Unit, and improve the timeliness of NAU rent payments to address long-standing landlord complaints.

“Whilst I appreciate the concern and desire for government to construct or purchase housing to be used for temporary accommodations by social services, the fact is, that approach is not only impractical, and cannot be afforded in this budget, it is also unnecessary,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Mr. McLaughlin said more than sufficient housing stock already exists, and that government won’t set up housing in competition with landlords.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

