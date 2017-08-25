Premier nixes government housing as impractical, unnecessary

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin dismissed calls to create government-owned housing for the nation’s poor.

In his strategic policy statement Wednesday, the Premier blasted social services programmes as inefficient. He said the new administration will address the effectiveness of the Needs Assessment Unit, and improve the timeliness of NAU rent payments to address long-standing landlord complaints.

“Whilst I appreciate the concern and desire for government to construct or purchase housing to be used for temporary accommodations by social services, the fact is, that approach is not only impractical, and cannot be afforded in this budget, it is also unnecessary,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Mr. McLaughlin said more than sufficient housing stock already exists, and that government won’t set up housing in competition with landlords.

