Premier to allocate over $50m to schools

August 24, 2017
Mario Grey
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin pledges more than $50m for school upgrades.

He made the statement as the Government of National Unity outlined it’s strategic policy statement Wednesday (23 Aug)

The Premier said government plans to pour more cash into Cayman’s schools.

“We have included some $56 m for computer software and equipment and needed improvements at Savannah Primary, Bodden Town Primary and Red Bay Primary. This also includes funding to start the initial planning work for a new West Bay Primary School,” The Premier explained.

Mr. McLaughlin also said part of that money would go towards completing the partially built John Gray High School and “exposing students to vocational training.”

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

 

