Preparations in full swing for 25th annual Cayman Captive forum

August 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman Captive forum is in its 25th year and is scheduled to take place in November. It’s a forum that brings together those in the industry to discuss trends and latest developments. Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss the upcoming conference and what to expect is Kevin Poole of Artex.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

