News

Public school orientation begins

August 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
3 Min Read

The summer school holidays officially come to an end next week as the Government announces all primary schools will reopen for the new school year on Thursday, 24th August.
Schools open at 8:30 a.m. Orientation for new students in public schools will be held on 23rd August. All new students attending orientation must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Name of School             Date & Time
NOTE: Orientation for the primary schools is for new students and they need to be accompanied by their parent/guardian
Sir. John A. Cumber Primary School 23rd August – 8:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m
George Town Primary School 23rd August – 8:00 a.m to 10:00 a.m
Red Bay Primary School 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m
Lighthouse  School 23rd August –  9:00 a.m to 10:00 a.m
Savannah Primary School 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 10:30 a.m
Prospect Primary School 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m
Bodden Town Primary School 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m
Edna M. Moyle Primary School 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 10:00 a.m
East End Primary School 23rd August – 8:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m
West End Primary School 23rd August -11:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m
Creek & Spot Bay Primary Schools 23rd August –  9:00 a.m to 10:30 a.m
All Primary Schools (including the Little Cayman Education Service) reopen on

24th August at 8:30 am
John Gray High School 23rd August – Year 7 students’ induction and any new students in Years 8 to 11 –  8:00 am to 1:30 pm

24th August – Years 7 and 11 students ONLY 8:00 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
  25th August – School reopens for all students at 8:00 am
   
Clifton Hunter High School 23rd August – All New Year 7,8,9,10 and 11 students – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  24th August – Years 7 and 11 students ONLY 8:00 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
  25th August – School reopens for all students at 8:00 a.m.
   
Layman E. Scott Sr. High School 23rd August – Orientation for Transfer Students ONLY 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  24th August – School reopens for Years 7 – 11 at 8:00 a.m.
  24th August – Year 12 student induction – 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  28th August – Classes begin for Year 12 students at 8:00 am
   
C.I. Further Education Centre 28th August – Year 11 students collect exam results and receive initial consulting: 8:00am to 3:00pm
  29th August – Year 12 students collect exam results
  31st August– Class Induction for ALL Year 12 students
  4th September – School reopens for all students at 8:10 am

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

