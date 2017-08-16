Public school orientation begins

The summer school holidays officially come to an end next week as the Government announces all primary schools will reopen for the new school year on Thursday, 24th August.

Schools open at 8:30 a.m. Orientation for new students in public schools will be held on 23rd August. All new students attending orientation must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Name of School Date & Time NOTE: Orientation for the primary schools is for new students and they need to be accompanied by their parent/guardian Sir. John A. Cumber Primary School 23rd August – 8:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m George Town Primary School 23rd August – 8:00 a.m to 10:00 a.m Red Bay Primary School 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m Lighthouse School 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 10:00 a.m Savannah Primary School 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 10:30 a.m Prospect Primary School 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m Bodden Town Primary School 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m Edna M. Moyle Primary School 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 10:00 a.m East End Primary School 23rd August – 8:30 a.m to 12:00 p.m West End Primary School 23rd August -11:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m Creek & Spot Bay Primary Schools 23rd August – 9:00 a.m to 10:30 a.m All Primary Schools (including the Little Cayman Education Service) reopen on 24th August at 8:30 am John Gray High School 23rd August – Year 7 students’ induction and any new students in Years 8 to 11 – 8:00 am to 1:30 pm 24th August – Years 7 and 11 students ONLY 8:00 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. 25th August – School reopens for all students at 8:00 am Clifton Hunter High School 23rd August – All New Year 7,8,9,10 and 11 students – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 24th August – Years 7 and 11 students ONLY 8:00 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. 25th August – School reopens for all students at 8:00 a.m. Layman E. Scott Sr. High School 23rd August – Orientation for Transfer Students ONLY 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. 24th August – School reopens for Years 7 – 11 at 8:00 a.m. 24th August – Year 12 student induction – 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 28th August – Classes begin for Year 12 students at 8:00 am C.I. Further Education Centre 28th August – Year 11 students collect exam results and receive initial consulting: 8:00am to 3:00pm 29th August – Year 12 students collect exam results 31st August– Class Induction for ALL Year 12 students 4th September – School reopens for all students at 8:10 am

