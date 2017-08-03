RCIPS issue warning on babysitter scam

A babysitting scam making the rounds on an online classified site prompts police to warn the public against sharing personal details.

One person has reportedly been ensnared in the scam.

The person applied for a baby sitter job in the US, but became suspicious and reported it to the police.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said the scam fits the profile of soliciting information for the purposes of identity theft or extracting money.

The Financial Crimes Unit is asking anyone with questions about suspicious advertisements to call 949-8797.

