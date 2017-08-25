Ready2Work KY going back to work in new budget cycle

The Ready2Work KY employment programme is going back to work in the next budget cycle, the Premier announced in Wednesday’s strategic policy statement.

More than 130 Caymanians received assistance during the programme’s pilot year, designed to help those with difficulty finding and keeping a job get the skills they need to break into the labour market.

89 individuals completed the programme, with 64 of them obtaining employment.

Last year, Ready2Work came in well under its $1.66 million budget, as many participating employers declined programme subsidies.

