Renovating Eastern tourism

August 17, 2017
Philipp Richter
Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell says he’s allocating 100-thousand dollars in his ministry’s budget request to improve tourist sites in the Eastern districts. This in response to an appeal from the tourism attraction board.

Mr. Kirkconnell says with plans in the works for a Health City Hotel and the Beach Bay hotel to be developed in the near future, tourism sites like ‘Wreck of the ten sail’ will be renovated. The Botanic park will also get upgrades, like the children’s garden we told you about yesterday.

“And you see opportunities again in the Bodden Town area with the large hotel that is being planned for this, so the Eastern districts continue to attract more visitors,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell.

Mr. Kirkconnell also shared that Cayman’s tourism numbers for June should be released next week.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

