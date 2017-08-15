Rider escaping police almost struck child

Parent Jose Bodden said he is thanking God after his three-year-old child and two other children escaped serious injury Sunday following a police pursuit between a dirt biker and officers at Rum Point.

Mr. Bodden said the incident could have ended with the children seriously injured or worse.

“These two little girls might have lost their lives or my son and it was no way of no one helping each other because it just happen so quick, so fast,” Mr. Bodden said.

Officers together with aerial support engaged a man on a dirt bike after he tried to escape police shortly after lunch. Mr. Bodden said he is still shaken up from the incident while beach-goer Brittney Ebanks shares his fear and frustration.

“They were actually on the beach itself and one people could have got knocked over and two people are trying to relax before they have to go work on Monday,” Ms. Ebanks said.

Police said the rider in this incident was among a group of riders that had sped off in different directions when they responded to the Rum Point area. They said that rider sped onto the beach and was not part of the Police chase.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

