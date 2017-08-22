Ronnie Ebanks faces indecent assault charges after a break in into a tourists condo

A man who allegedly broke into the home of a visitor in February and performed indecent acts while she was asleep went on trial.

Ronnie Rodney Ebanks stood before Judge Marva McDonald-Bishop in Grand Court on Monday pleading not guilty to two charges. One count of burglary and one of indecent assault. But his third charge of attempted rap was dropped. Crown Prosecutor Cheryll Richards offered no evidence for that charge.

Mr. Ebanks is accused of trespassing into the West Bay condo of a frequent Cayman visitor if February.

Ms. Richards told the judge the victim was awakened from her sleep by the sound of moaning in her room. Only to discover the silhouette of a strange man standing by her bed.

Mr. Ebanks was allegedly that man. The victim claims he was masturbating as she slept, after she awake he asked her to help him and asked to see her body. He proceeded to force her to touch him.

As she protested he stroked her hair telling her it would be quick and he would not hurt her or show her his gun. He eventually left the condo when the victim continued to resist.

She also later discovered 220 US was missing from her purse. Ms. Richards said police examined the condo and found a hair on the tile and swabbed the woman’s hands for DNA testing by the Cayman Forensics Science Department. She said results on the ahir showed that it was 2.5 million times more likely that Mr. Ebanks was the contributor than not.

The trial will continue today.

