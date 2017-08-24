C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Ronnie Ebanks indecent assault trial not thrown out

August 23, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

The trial for a man accused of indecently assaulting a woman after breaking into her West Bay Road condo will continue.

Attorneys for Ronnie Rodney Ebanks yesterday submitted an application to have the case thrown out, saying there was insufficient evidence.

Presiding Judge Marva McDonald-Bishop acknowledged that evidence for the count of burglary was lacking. As the victim did not notice the $220 US was missing from her purse until a few days after, and it was not always exclusively in her possession.

But she still felt that the defendant had a case to answer to and declined the no case submission.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: