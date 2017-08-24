Ronnie Ebanks indecent assault trial not thrown out

The trial for a man accused of indecently assaulting a woman after breaking into her West Bay Road condo will continue.

Attorneys for Ronnie Rodney Ebanks yesterday submitted an application to have the case thrown out, saying there was insufficient evidence.

Presiding Judge Marva McDonald-Bishop acknowledged that evidence for the count of burglary was lacking. As the victim did not notice the $220 US was missing from her purse until a few days after, and it was not always exclusively in her possession.

But she still felt that the defendant had a case to answer to and declined the no case submission.

