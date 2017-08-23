Ronnie Ebanks’ trial continues

Day two of the Ronnie Rodney Ebanks indecent assault trial continued today in Grand Court and after hearing the investigating officer’s testimony, defense attorney Ben Tonner made a no case submission saying the Crown’s evidence was insufficient.

Investigating Sergeant Alva Parkinson took the witness stand via video link in Grand Court. Admitting that police were unable to identify if the person in CCTV footage seen running past the victims condo was Mr. Ebanks.

Based on the officer’s admission defence attorney Ben Tonner is pushing for the case against his client to be dropped. He says the lack of video evidence coupled with unreliable DNA evidence is enough to show that Mr. Ebanks should not be convicted.

Mr. Ebanks is accused of breaking into a West Bay condo and masturbating while his alleged victim was asleep in her bed. He is on trial before Judge Marva McDonald-Bishop.

Mr. Tonner in his no case submission, pointed out that the DNA evidence presented by the crown is not dependable since the likelihood of the victim having DNA transferred onto her hands from other people and objects earlier in the evening is high as she did not wash her hands that night before the alleged incident.

He says DNA results were not concise enough since several other DNA profiles were picked up on the victims hands. Mr. Tonner pointed to the DNA specialist who said, “She can not say he did it, she can only make a probability if she can not be sure how can the jury?”

Mr. Tonner in laying out his case, said even the victims description of her attacker does not accurately describe Mr. Ebank’s physical appearance.

Crown Prosecutor Cheryll Richards disagreed with Mr. Tonner’s submission, saying that in her opinion a case has in fact been established.

Mr. Ebanks is charged with one count of indecent assault and one count of burglary. His trial continues tomorrow when it is expected the submissions by the attorneys will continue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

