Rugby Sevens look to ‘cast the ego off’ as RAN approaches

Cayman’s Rugby Sevens continue their training camp ahead of the Rugby Americas North Championships starting 25 November. They are looking to build on their 8th place finish from 2016 by implementing a fresh approach philosophically. Strength and Conditioning Coach Brad Laings explains.

“We are learning not to play as individuals but to play as one single unit, and trust each other.”

In 2016, Cayman opening the RAN Sevens Championships with three wins in the group stage against Curacao, Dominican Republic in the pool stages, but faded on day two with losses to Jamaica, Mexico and Barbados. Judging by this week’s training session, the coaching staff has implemented an intense fitness program to address the drop off.

“The goal is to be the fittest on the circuit, the most confident and the most humble” says Laing.

With the current group of 39 eventually being whittled down to the 12 best, Laing says the intense sessions are aimed at shaping the team under a singular approach outside of the traditional x’s and o’s.

“We are stripping everyone down to the frame, and building them back up, block by block.”

Cayman’s Sevens will first send a group to Glendale, Colorado for the Rugby Town Sevens tournament 25-27 August.

