Sailing: Capasso finishes 13th at Irish Nationals

After finishing 45th at the British National Sailing Championships, Cayman’s Matheo Capasso sailed to a top 15 finish at the Irish National Sailing Championships in Dublin, Ireland.

Capasso finished 13th out of 64 sailors in the Senior Fleet of the event, held at the Royal Irish Yacht Cub.

Capasso was the only sailor for Cayman in the competition and will continue competing abroad with the Bahamas National Sailing Championships in September and the Bermuda National Sailing Championships in October.

