Saunders pushing for ICT reform

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders said telephone companies in Cayman have become too relaxed for his liking and he is pushing for ICT reform to encourage more competition.

Mr. Saunders said phone companies are happy with their margins and that’s why they are failing to make their prices competitive.

He said this affects the consumer more than anyone else and he wants changes to be made.

“Two things the rates that prepaid customers are charged for their phones compared to post paid customers it is beyond me why someone is paying up front and you are charging them a higher rate than someone who is actually paying you afterwards where every where else around is actually in the reverse,” Mr. Saunders stated.

The Bodden Town MLA said he is also looking at ways to getting WI-FI rates more affordable for consumers.

