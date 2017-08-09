C3 Pure Fibre
Saunders to present motion against cheap labour

August 8, 2017
Mario Grey
Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders is proposing a six member committee with Premier Alden McLaughlin serving as chairperson to review current regulations and policies to diminish cheap labour.

Mr. Saunders said he is pushing for amendments to improve the Immigration and Labour law, Banking reform and the Registered land law.

Mr. Saunders said of the three motions he is tunnel visioned on providing fairer opportunities for Caymanians in the work place.

“We definitely need to look at the whole immigration and look at the labour laws because the cheap labour is definitely bad for the average Caymanian worker, we have decreased economic productivity in the country and that is actually what it is that drives down people quality of life,” Mr. Saunders explained.

He said of the three motions to be proposed to the Legislative Assembly he is prioritising the Immigration and Labour reform which was seconded by MLA Arden McLean.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

