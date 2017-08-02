C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Culture Environment News

Scuba Hall of Fame turns attention to next generation of honourees

August 1, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

With the Friday deadline fast approaching, the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHOF) is calling for local nominees.

Since its inception in 2000, the hall of fame has recognised thirty local luminaries dating back to Cayman’s earliest days in scuba diving.

But with many local pioneers already enshrined, the hall must turn its attention to Cayman’s more recent past for the next generation of honourees.

“I would think that if you look at the list of existing people that have been inducted, you’ve really covered everything all the way through, in my mind, probably through into the early 1990’s. So going forward I think we are kind of at that fifteen to twenty year mark to look at people that are contributing,” said ISDHOF board member Rod McDowell.

Mr. McDowell told Cayman 27 there are still many locals who are deserving of hall of fame consideration.

To nominate a diving contributor, visit www.nominatedive.com.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: