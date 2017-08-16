C3 Pure Fibre
Seafarers want increased stipend

August 15, 2017
Philipp Richter
Cayman’s Seafarers say they would welcome an increase in their monthly allowance. It’s a proposal opposition MLA Kenneth Bryan plans to take to the Legislative Assembly when it meets next.

The new motion is seeking Government’s consideration of a four hundred and fifty dollar increase for seafarers, right now they receive five hundred and fifty dollars a month.
President of the Seafares Association John Douglas, welcomes the proposal since he says a majority of his members are retired and rely on the allowance.

“And the cost of living has been going up, up, up , you know, the five hundred and fifty dollars that we’ve been getting is wearing thin, you know, we need some help, so this is great,” said President of Seafarers Association, John Douglas.

The Legislative Assembly meets on the 21st of August, it’s expected the motion will be debated then.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

