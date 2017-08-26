Seymour: EMS upgrades coming; Eastern Districts to get new ambulance

The Health Services Minister says improved emergency medical services are in the works and the Eastern Districts are among those in line for major upgrades.

Hon. Dwayne Seymour told the Legislative Assembly Friday (25 August) all EMS stations in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac are set to receive new units by the end of 2017. Bodden Town, East End and North Side, in particular, are in line to see expanded services.

“This includes the Eastern Districts having a new ambulance,” he said. “Approval has also been given for the extension to the North Side ambulance bay through capital funding for the current financial year as well as submissions made in the budget for an expansion for emergency medical services in the district of Bodden Town.”

The Minister says the HSA continues to review needs based on data like usage and population shifts.

