Seymour: GG-HAM is on it’s way!

Housing Minister Dwayne “John John” Seymour said the Government Guaranteed Housing Assisted Mortgage Programme nick-named “GG- ham” is closer to being a reality.
Mr. Seymour said the Housing Ministry is being transferred to a new chief officer but the former housing chief officer provided him with a progress report.
“We got an update from her and she says good news the GGHAM, most of the banks have already agreed and it’s just a matter of getting the document in hand before we actually launch that GGHAM,” Mr. Seymour said.
Mr. Seymour said just this week rent-payers contacted him about opportunities to finally pay for their own home he said his ministry is currently focused on working closely with banks to prevent home loss.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.