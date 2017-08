Drivers heading toward Shamrock Road by way of the Chrissie Tomlinson roundabout can expect some delays starting tomorrow as paving begins.

According to an Island Paving statement, motorists will be re-routed on to the East to West arterial for two days as Shamrock road is repaired.

Road works will begin tomorrow Wednesday 23rd August and will go on until Thursday 24th of August and will run from 9am till 4pm.

