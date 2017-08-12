Snack drive grows in support for second year

The Rotaract, Feed our Future, Ready, Set, Snack initiative is gaining more support. Receiving over a 1000 more contributions this year over last year’s total and that means more students who rely on assistance from organizations to receive a hot meal or a snack this year.

Ready, Set, Snack is a food drive that focuses on raising healthy snacks and works in conjunction with ‘feed our future’ who will distribute snacks across Cayman’s schools, for the 2016, 2017 school year. One thousand and seven hundred snacks were raised, this year, that number has increased.

“That means the community is more knowledgeable about the project, and the food that the children are having access to throughout the school year,” said Vice President of the Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman, Rebecca Gonez & creator of the Ready, Set, Snack initiative.

The final drive for “Ready, Set, Snack” will be at Hurley’s supermarket in Prospect on the 26th of August.

