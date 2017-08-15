Social Judo app for kids safety

In today’s society there are many dangers to which children are exposed online. It’s those dangers that prompted Dr. Matt Phillips and Ken Smith to develop social media monitoring app Social Judo for parents.

“If this application saves one child from hurting themselves, from injecting heroin in their veins, from driving too fast, from being bullied or worse bullying someone else we will have been a success.” Dr. Phillips passionately proclaims.

Matt Phillips co creator of Social Judo is hopeful that this app provides parents with the peace of mind and fulfill that primal instinct parents have to protect their children.

Dr. Phillips says, “Social Judo gives parents the instinctual advantage in a space where they have no instinctual advantage. And so that’s sort of the basics of social judo it’s a program that allows parents to protect their children in cyber space.”

Social Judo is a web-based paid application that harnesses the power of the internet and uses it against itself. So parents can better monitor the content their children come into contact with online.

Use of the app is simple explained Dr. Phillips, “It will give you alerts to thousands of different key words, key phrases. Certain pictures or video algorithms. Websites so you theoretically never have to spy on your children, but if there’s some dangerous or unwanted content that comes up you’ll get an alert.”

Dr. Phillips said leaving your child with the internet and no proper monitoring is akin to leaving them unsupervised in a home with drugs, weapons, sexual content and strangers and thinking their curiosity won’t get the best of them.

“You can get on your smart phone right now and you can go anywhere with anyone. I don’t want my teenager going anywhere with anyone.” said Dr. Phillips.

Social Judo already has 20, 000 members and is currently available for download in the Cayman Islands for a fee.

