SOL: Initial stage of fire investigation complete

August 31, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The initial stage of the investigation into what sparked last month’s fire inside a tank holding 14,000 barrels of diesel fuel is complete, according to a SOL spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed the tank is now empty and being ventilated so it can be physically inspected. She says the company also has provided the relevant government agencies with an initial incident report.

The 23 July fire caused hundreds of nearby residents to be evacuated. It burned for eight hours.

The Utility Regulatory and Competition Office (OfReg) confirmed hot works did take place on the fuel tank prior to the fire.

