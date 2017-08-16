The Cayman Rugby Sevens continued their training camp for the Rugby Americas North Sevens Championship in Mexico starting 25th November. Earlier today, Strength and Conditioning Coach Brad Laing put the team through a brutal 90 minute workout that can only be truly understood through the sounds of the game.
Sounds of the Game: Rugby Sevens Brad Laing
August 15, 2017
1 Min Read
