C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News Sports

“Sports can be education”, Minister’s first comments on sports

August 25, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

It’s been just three months and a day since the Honorable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly took over as Sports Minister among the portfolios of lands, education, youth affairs and agriculture.

Cayman 27 caught up with the minister to ask her what her plans are for sports, here’s what she had to say:

“It’s a tool that you can use to educate. I was an avid sports person myself. My scholarship came and my first degree was in physical education. If you think education is my passion, you try sports.”

O’Connor-Connolly later spoke at Friday’s LA in more detail regarding national sports associations, we will have a full report on those details in Monday’s sports headlines.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: