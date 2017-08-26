“Sports can be education”, Minister’s first comments on sports

It’s been just three months and a day since the Honorable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly took over as Sports Minister among the portfolios of lands, education, youth affairs and agriculture.

Cayman 27 caught up with the minister to ask her what her plans are for sports, here’s what she had to say:

“It’s a tool that you can use to educate. I was an avid sports person myself. My scholarship came and my first degree was in physical education. If you think education is my passion, you try sports.”

O’Connor-Connolly later spoke at Friday’s LA in more detail regarding national sports associations, we will have a full report on those details in Monday’s sports headlines.

