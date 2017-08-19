Rhythm and swimming, something The Sports Guy excels at (said no one). Cayman Synchronite Head Coach Alissa Moberg and the team took to the pool to show me what it takes to the be a good synchronized swimmer.
-
Share This!
Sports Guy does Synchronized Swimming
August 18, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Johnson remembers Lindenwood fondly upon second induction
August 17, 2017
Sports
Remembering Marco
August 17, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.