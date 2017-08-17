C3 Pure Fibre
SPS shifted to next Wednesday

August 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government’s Strategic Policy Statement (SPS) has been pushed back.

The SPS was expected to be delivered on Monday 21 August. However, Cayman 27 understands a decision was taken today to move the SPS to next week Wednesday (23 August) instead. No reason was given for the change.

The SPS will be tabled in the LA and gives a map of Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s plans ahead of the national budget which will outline the direction of the government policy and spending for new two-year budget cycle.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

