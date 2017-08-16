Squash: Stafford advances to finals, rematch set with 7-time champion Binnie

Cayman’s Cameron Stafford has advanced to the final of the men’s Caribbean Squash Championships in St. Vincent with a win over Jamaica’s Joe Chapman 11-9 11-4 11-5.

“Last night’s match felt pretty good. I played extremely well, had to be on top of my game to beat my opponent. Looking forward to the finals, this is what I’ve been working towards the last seven months” said Stafford.

In the finals, Stafford will play the 7-time Caribbean champion, Chris Binnie of Jamaica. Binnie defeated Micah Franklin of Trinidad and Tobago in a tough 3-set match 12-10 11-9 12-10. This will be the fourth time in six years Stafford and Binnie will play in the finals. Stafford, who has yet to beat the Caribbean champion for the men’s title, says the win would be monumental for his career.

“It would be the greatest achievement of my career. I’ve worked hard, a long seven months of training, putting all my time and effort into this. Hopefully, it’s my time to become the Caribbean champion for the first time in my career.”

In the women’s bracket, Eilidh Bridgeman advanced to the Consolation 5th place finals after defeating higher ranked Charlotte Knaggs (TRI) 8-11 11-6 11-7 11-5. She will now face Guyana’s Taylor Fernandes.

