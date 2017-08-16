C3 Pure Fibre
Sports

Squash: Stafford advances to finals, rematch set with 7-time champion Binnie

August 15, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s Cameron Stafford has advanced to the final of the men’s Caribbean Squash Championships in St. Vincent with a win over Jamaica’s Joe Chapman  11-9 11-4 11-5.

“Last night’s match felt pretty good. I played extremely well, had to be on top of my game to beat my opponent. Looking forward to the finals, this is what I’ve been working towards the last seven months” said Stafford.

In the finals, Stafford will play the 7-time Caribbean champion, Chris Binnie of Jamaica. Binnie defeated Micah Franklin of Trinidad and Tobago in a tough 3-set match 12-10 11-9 12-10. This will be the fourth time in six years Stafford and Binnie will play in the finals. Stafford, who has yet to beat the Caribbean champion for the men’s title, says the win would be monumental for his career.

“It would be the greatest achievement of my career. I’ve worked hard, a long seven months of training, putting all my time and effort into this. Hopefully, it’s my time to become the Caribbean champion for the first time in my career.”

In the women’s bracket, Eilidh Bridgeman advanced to the Consolation 5th place finals after defeating higher ranked Charlotte Knaggs (TRI) 8-11 11-6 11-7 11-5. She will now face Guyana’s Taylor Fernandes.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

