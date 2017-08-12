Squash: Stafford renews rivalry with 7-time Caribbean champion Winnie

25-year-old Cameron Stafford is Cayman’s only professional squash player, but he stepped away from the world tour for half of 2017 in order to prepare mentally and physically for his regional rival: 7-time Caribbean Squash Champion Chris Winnie of Jamaica. Stafford says the break served him well.

“The PSA (Professional Squash Association) season is year round but for me, taking that time off, get some training in and look at my goals and what I want to do.”

The goals Stafford speak about start with Winnie, a player he’s faced in the Caribbean Championships finals three times in the last five years. A goal he’s yet to accomplish in his career.

“Trying to win the Caribbean Championships of this year, last year I beat the defending 7-time champion, it was a good eye opener for me.”

Stafford says he’s changed his workout regime, adding cycling and core strength work to fitness routine, and it’s paid off.

“I’m in better shape than I was before, I dropped 40 pounds and I’m just ready to rock and roll.”

