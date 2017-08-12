C3 Pure Fibre
Squash: Stafford renews rivalry with 7-time Caribbean champion Winnie

August 11, 2017
Jordan Armenise
25-year-old Cameron Stafford is Cayman’s only professional squash player, but he stepped away from the world tour for half of 2017 in order to prepare mentally and physically for his regional rival: 7-time Caribbean Squash Champion Chris Winnie of Jamaica. Stafford says the break served him well.

“The PSA (Professional Squash Association) season is year round but for me, taking that time off, get some training in and look at my goals and what I want to do.”

The goals Stafford speak about start with Winnie, a player he’s faced in the Caribbean Championships finals three times in the last five years. A goal he’s yet to accomplish in his career.

“Trying to win the Caribbean Championships of this year, last year I beat the defending 7-time champion, it was a good eye opener for me.”

Stafford says he’s changed his workout regime, adding cycling and core strength work to fitness routine, and it’s paid off.

“I’m in better shape than I was before, I dropped 40 pounds and I’m just ready to rock and roll.”

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

