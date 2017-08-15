Squash: Strong start at Caribbean Championships, Jervis out with foot injury

Cayman’s Cameron Stafford has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2017 Senior Caribbean Squash Championships in St. Vincent, while Julian Jervis’ tournament is now over due to an accidental off-court injury. Stafford is 4-0 thus far at the tournament and is set to face Jamaica’s Joe Chapman later tonight.

“First couple days I had some tough matches, but hoping to get the best of Chapman tonight though” says Stafford.

Jervis, who was also undefeated going into day two, suffered a freak injury early Monday and is now out of the tournament. Jervis explains this accident:

“I had just come off the court after winning my round of 16 match, and was walking outside to get some fresh air, and as I was taking my first step outside, somebody called my name and I turned my head to look at them. I made my step, and then I seemed to have stepped on a big rock. When I stepped on the rock, I twisted or rolled my ankle in some sort of way, and heard some sort of crunch. I started to walk it off, and then I went to go ice it. Once I took the ice off, my entire foot was swollen.”

Jake Kelly will play for the men’s consolation after losing a 5-set marathon to Barbados’ Khamal Cumberbatch (6-11, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10, 11-8) in round two. Sean Murphy was eliminated in round one after two opening day loses.

In the women’s draw, Lara Conolly was eliminated on day two, but not after a strong 5-set opening day win over a ranked player, Trinidad and Tobago’s Faith Gillezeau 11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6.

Eilidh Bridgeman won her two opening games on day one, advancing to the quarterfinals Monday where she faced Barbados’ top rated player and the women’s number two seed Karen Meakins. Bridgeman lost 11-4 11-3 11-4 and will now play for 9th, says she’s happy with how the team has played thus far.

“Cameron looking comfortable as ever, which is great for us. I’ve actually played really well myself as well. Julian was playing well, but he’s injured himself, and it looks like more than a sprain. Lara played well, she lost a tough one. Jake’s playing well, we are hoping he makes it through and wins the men’s consolation.”

Round three continues tomorrow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

