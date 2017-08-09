Squash: Women’s team faces uphill battle at Caribbean Championships

A team of eight players will depart Thursday for the 2017 Caribbean Squash Championships in St. Vincent. Eilidh Bridgeman, a longtime squash athlete at both the junior and senior level says the women’s bracket will face a stiff challenge from the onset.

“We are going in with just 3 girls out of 5, so we’ll be down 2-love, which is a bit of a shame. All three of us have to win 3 games in order to beat another country.”

The men’s team features professional squash player Cameron Stafford and former Caribbean champion Julian Jervis, both of whom should give the group a strong chance of improving on their 3rd place finish from past years.

“Hopefully, we will play well, just the fact that we are representing Cayman is an honour.”

Here’s a look at the entire team that will represent Cayman:

Men :

Cameron Stafford

Julian Jervis

Jake Kelly

Alex Frazer

Sean Murphy

Women:

Eilidh Bridgeman

Lara Connolly

Janet Sairsingh

