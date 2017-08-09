C3 Pure Fibre
Squash: Women’s team faces uphill battle at Caribbean Championships

August 8, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

A team of eight players will depart Thursday for the 2017 Caribbean Squash Championships in St. Vincent. Eilidh Bridgeman, a longtime squash athlete at both the junior and senior level says the women’s bracket will face a stiff challenge from the onset.

“We are going in with just 3 girls out of 5, so we’ll be down 2-love, which is a bit of a shame. All three of us have to win 3 games in order to beat another country.”

The men’s team features professional squash player Cameron Stafford and former Caribbean champion Julian Jervis, both of whom should give the group a strong chance of improving on their 3rd place finish from past years.

“Hopefully, we will play well, just the fact that we are representing Cayman is an honour.”

Here’s a look at the entire team that will represent Cayman:

Men :

Cameron Stafford

Julian Jervis

Jake Kelly

Alex Frazer

Sean Murphy

Women:

Eilidh Bridgeman

Lara Connolly

Janet Sairsingh

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

