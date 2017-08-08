Still no headway in Bodden case

Still no resolution for former inmate Sherlock Bodden who ended up spending 5 months, one week and one day extra on top of his 11 year sentence for gun offences earlier this year.

Cayman 27 checked in with Mr. Bodden Monday (07 Aug) and said his attorney is being given the “run around” whenever she attempts to make headway in the matter.

Mr. Bodden said both prison and police are playing the blame game after he spoke with prison administrators two months ago.

“My lawyer for the past weeks been on to the court asking them over and over for the paper work for the time I been there from the time of the incarceration for the time I been in and out of court so far she getting this run around and she can’t even get from a to b,” Mr. Bodden explained.

Mr. Bodden is appealing to anyone in government who can help him.

You can reach Mr. Sherlock Bodden at 917-1154.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

