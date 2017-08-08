C3 Pure Fibre
Still no headway in Bodden case

August 7, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Still no resolution for former inmate Sherlock Bodden who ended up spending 5 months, one week and one day extra on top of his 11 year sentence for gun offences earlier this year.

Cayman 27 checked in with Mr. Bodden Monday (07 Aug) and said his attorney is being given the “run around” whenever she attempts to make headway in the matter.

Mr. Bodden said both prison and police are playing the blame game after he spoke with prison administrators two months ago.

“My lawyer for the past weeks been on to the court asking them over and over for the paper work for the time I been there from the time of the incarceration for the time I been in and out of court so far she getting this run around and she can’t even get from a to b,” Mr. Bodden explained.

Mr. Bodden is appealing to anyone in government who can help him.

You can reach Mr. Sherlock Bodden at 917-1154.

 

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

